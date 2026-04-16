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Sports

Saskatoon Blades pack their bags following playoff elimination

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted April 16, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon blades knocked out of the playoffs'
Saskatoon blades knocked out of the playoffs
Saskatoon blades knocked out of the playoffs
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The Saskatoon Blades’ playoff run has come to an end after a hard-fought loss to the Prince Albert Raiders.

In what coach Dan DaSilva described as the most competitive game of the series, the Blades fell 5–3, closing the book on their season.

The end of the season also marks a farewell for several key members of the roster.

Captain Tyler Parr, along with Evan Gardner and Rowan Calvert, are among the players moving on — leaving significant gaps in leadership and experience.

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Gardner reflected on his time with the team, calling it a meaningful chapter in his career.

“It’s a little sad for sure… it feels like a second home. There’s a lot of stuff I’m going to miss, but I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead,” said Gardner

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With the departure of core players, the focus now shifts to rebuilding leadership within the locker room.

Team officials say there are already players in the system ready to step up and help maintain the competitive culture built over the past few seasons.

Blades general manager, Colin Priestner, says the organization is ready to be aggressive in the off-season if needed.

“We’ve got a full war chest now… if we think we’re two or three players away from a championship-level team, we’ll do that. Our players deserve that,” said Priestner

With the playoffs behind them, the Blades now turn their attention to rest, recovery and preparing for the next campaign.

For a team that exceeded expectations, the off-season will be about regrouping — and reloading for another run.

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