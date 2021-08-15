SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Richmond Hill

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Map of the Richmond Hill riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Richmond Hill riding. Elections Canada

The riding of Richmond Hill is in southern Ontario. It’s located in the Regional Municipality of York.

Liberal Bryon Wilfert held the seat from 1997 until 2011, when he was defeated by Conservative Costas Menegakis.

Menegakis held the seat for one term before leaving in 2015 to run for MP of the Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill riding, where he was defeated.

He returned to the Richmond Hill riding in 2019, but was defeated by Liberal incumbent Majid Jowhari, who has held the seat since 2015.

As of 2016, the riding has a population of 110,177.

Candidates

Liberal: Majid Jowhari (incumbent)

