Canada election: Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Richmond Hill is in southern Ontario. It’s located in the Regional Municipality of York.

Liberal Bryon Wilfert held the seat from 1997 until 2011, when he was defeated by Conservative Costas Menegakis.

Menegakis held the seat for one term before leaving in 2015 to run for MP of the Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill riding, where he was defeated.

He returned to the Richmond Hill riding in 2019, but was defeated by Liberal incumbent Majid Jowhari, who has held the seat since 2015.

As of 2016, the riding has a population of 110,177.

Candidates

Liberal: Majid Jowhari (incumbent)

Advertisement