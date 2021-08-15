SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Humber River—Black Creek

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:31 pm
Map of the Humber River–Black Creek riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Humber River–Black Creek riding. ELECTIONS CANADA

Humber River—Black Creek is located on the west side of the North York area of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, and Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.

Liberal incumbent Judy Sgro was voted to represent the seat in 2019, winning more than 60 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Maria Augimeri was the runner-up with 7,198 ballots, followed by the Conservative Party’s Iftikhar Choudry, who placed third.

The riding was renamed from York West for the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process.

Sgro’s first run for a federal seat was in 1997 when she ran for the riding of York South—Weston and lost to Independent John Nunziata. She was elected as the MP for Humber River—Black Creek, when it was known as York West, in 1999, and has represented the area for more than two decades.

This riding is home to 108,037 residents and 69,524 registered voters. Almost 60 per cent of the population consists of immigrants from origin countries like Italy, Vietnam and Jamaica.

Residents in this riding natively speak more non-official languages than English and French combined.

Candidates

Liberal: Judy Sgro (incumbent)

