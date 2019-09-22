Canada election: Humber River–Black Creek

Voters in the Humber River-Black Creeak riding elected Judy Sgro of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Judy Sgro

Conservative: Iftikhar Choudry

NDP: Maria Augimeri

Green: Mike Schmitz

PPC: Ania Krosinska

The riding in located on the west side of North York and its rough boundaries are Humber River on the west, Steeles Avenue West on the north, Keele Street on the east, Grandravine Drive, Black Creek, Sheppard Avenue West, Jane Street and Highway 401 on the south.

The riding was renamed from York West for the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed.

Liberal MP Judy Sgro’s first run for a federal seat was in 1997 when she ran for the riding of York South-Weston and lost to Independent John Nunziata. She was elected to as the MP for Humber River-Black Creek (when it was formerly known as York West) in 1999.