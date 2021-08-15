Canada election: York South—Weston

Send this page to someone via email

Sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this riding is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CP Rail line to the south, and the GO Transit Railway, Rogers Road, Old Weston Road, Lavendar Road and Keele Street to the east.

Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen won this riding for a second term by a milestone in 2019, receiving almost 60 per cent of the vote. Runner-up Jasveen Rattan of the Conservatives garnered 8,415 votes, followed by the NDP’s Yafet Tewelde.

York South—Weston has been primarily Liberal throughout the years, with the NDP winning one election term in 2011.

This riding has a population of 116,686 and is 24.81 square kilometres wide, according to the most recent census.

Immigrants make up of close to 52 per cent of this riding’s population, with large groups from the Philippines, Brazil, and Nigeria coming to the region in recent years, according to the 2016 Census. Popular non-official mother tongues include Portuguese and Spanish.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal: Ahmed Hussen (incumbent)