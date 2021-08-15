SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: York South—Weston

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:31 pm
Map of the York South-Weston riding. View image in full screen
Map of the York South-Weston riding. Elections Canada

Sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this riding is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CP Rail line to the south, and the GO Transit Railway, Rogers Road, Old Weston Road, Lavendar Road and Keele Street to the east.

Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen won this riding for a second term by a milestone in 2019, receiving almost 60 per cent of the vote. Runner-up Jasveen Rattan of the Conservatives garnered 8,415 votes, followed by the NDP’s Yafet Tewelde.

York South—Weston has been primarily Liberal throughout the years, with the NDP winning one election term in 2011.

This riding has a population of 116,686 and is 24.81 square kilometres wide, according to the most recent census.

Trending Stories

Immigrants make up of close to 52 per cent of this riding’s population, with large groups from the Philippines, Brazil, and Nigeria coming to the region in recent years, according to the 2016 Census. Popular non-official mother tongues include Portuguese and Spanish.

Candidates

 

Liberal: Ahmed Hussen (incumbent)

 

