Canada election: York South–Weston

Voters in the York South–Weston riding elected Ahmed Hussen of the Liberal Party as their MP for the 2015 federal election.

Hussen took back the mostly Liberal dominant riding after the NDP won its only term in the riding in 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: Ahmed Hussen

Conservative: Jasveen Rattan

NDP: Yafet Tewelde

Green: Nicki Ward

PPC: Gerard Racine

A riding sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this district is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CPR Rail line to the south and the CN Rail line to the east.

York South-Weston riding has a population of 116,686 and is 24.81 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

The riding has been primarily Liberal throughout the years with the NDP winning one election term.