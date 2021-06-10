Calgary police search for intruder who ran into woman’s home in the middle of the night

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman was pushed to the ground by a stranger in her front yard in the middle of the night, and police are now trying to track the man down.

According to police, the woman was awoken by her barking dog at 12:40 a.m. on the night of Friday, May 21.

When she went to see what the dog was barking at, she saw a man standing in the front yard of her home in the 0-100 block of Abadan Cres. N.E.

The woman opened the door and asked the man if he needed help, at which point he ran into the house, pushing her down in the process.

Police said they fought, and the woman’s arm was cut, before the intruder ran off and the woman called 911.

By the time officers got to the scene, the suspect had run away. The woman was treated by EMS at her house.

After reviewing CCTV footage, investigators created a composite sketch they hope will help the public identify the intruder, who is described as being about 5’10” tall with an average build.

He was wearing a black sweater with the hood up, blue jeans, brown boots, sunglasses and a baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the break and enter, or could identify the man, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.