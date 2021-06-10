Dog rats out B.C. kidnapping suspect trying to hide in tree: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Man’s best friend unknowingly ratted out an alleged kidnapping suspect trying to hide in a tree in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday.

According to 100 Mile House RCMP, officers were searching a property near the small Cariboo community following a report of woman being kidnapped at gunpoint.

When officers arrived at the property, they searched the house for the believed armed suspect, but came up empty — until a dog that belonged to the household was found “engaging with a particular tree just off the property.”

Police say the suspect was then spotted approximately 50 feet up the 100-foot fir tree.

They say the 28-year-old man was arrested without incident, but noted a search for the firearm is ongoing.

The search and arrest stemmed from a report of a 23-year-old woman being kidnapped just before 6 a.m., on Wednesday, with the suspect allegedly pointing a firearm at her.

“The suspect then transported her southbound toward Cache Creek along Highway 97,” said 100 Mile House RCMP.

“Further threats had allegedly been made toward another woman and child who live in the 100 Mile House area.”

Police noted that the kidnapping had not been reported until after the first victim had been left in the Cache Creek area, another small community approximately 70 minutes south of 100 Mile House.

RCMP said the first victim was located by RCMP in nearby Ashcroft. She provided a statement to police and is being supported by Victim Services.

Police said the secondary victims in 100 Mile House were located by police and taken to the local detachment for their safety.

Police from 100 Mile House, the B.C. Highway Patrol, the North District RCMP’s general investigation section team and a Police Dog Service team from Williams Lake were involved in the search.

The property search, say police, occurred on Merkley Crescent. There, the vehicle used in the kidnapping was found, which led to officers securing the site and engaging in a larger search that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police believe the kidnapping was an isolated incident involving a small group of individuals and believe there’s no risk to the public.