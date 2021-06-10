Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dog rats out B.C. kidnapping suspect trying to hide in tree: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 4:55 pm
100 Mile House RCMP say during the search for the suspect, a dog was noticed near a 100-foot-tall fir tree, with the suspect spotted halfway up. View image in full screen
100 Mile House RCMP say during the search for the suspect, a dog was noticed near a 100-foot-tall fir tree, with the suspect spotted halfway up. Global News

Man’s best friend unknowingly ratted out an alleged kidnapping suspect trying to hide in a tree in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday.

According to 100 Mile House RCMP, officers were searching a property near the small Cariboo community following a report of woman being kidnapped at gunpoint.

When officers arrived at the property, they searched the house for the believed armed suspect, but came up empty — until a dog that belonged to the household was found “engaging with a particular tree just off the property.”

Read more: 7 charged in connection with kidnapping in Mississauga, police say

Police say the suspect was then spotted approximately 50 feet up the 100-foot fir tree.

They say the 28-year-old man was arrested without incident, but noted a search for the firearm is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

The search and arrest stemmed from a report of a 23-year-old woman being kidnapped just before 6 a.m., on Wednesday, with the suspect allegedly pointing a firearm at her.

“The suspect then transported her southbound toward Cache Creek along Highway 97,” said 100 Mile House RCMP.

“Further threats had allegedly been made toward another woman and child who live in the 100 Mile House area.”

Click to play video: 'Video captures alleged kidnapping attempt of 11-year-old girl at bus stop' Video captures alleged kidnapping attempt of 11-year-old girl at bus stop
Video captures alleged kidnapping attempt of 11-year-old girl at bus stop – May 19, 2021

Police noted that the kidnapping had not been reported until after the first victim had been left in the Cache Creek area, another small community approximately 70 minutes south of 100 Mile House.

Trending Stories

RCMP said the first victim was located by RCMP in nearby Ashcroft. She provided a statement to police and is being supported by Victim Services.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the secondary victims in 100 Mile House were located by police and taken to the local detachment for their safety.

Police from 100 Mile House, the B.C. Highway Patrol, the North District RCMP’s general investigation section team and a Police Dog Service team from Williams Lake were involved in the search.

Click to play video: 'Man beats himself up, fakes own kidnapping to get out of work' Man beats himself up, fakes own kidnapping to get out of work
Man beats himself up, fakes own kidnapping to get out of work – Feb 25, 2021

The property search, say police, occurred on Merkley Crescent. There, the vehicle used in the kidnapping was found, which led to officers securing the site and engaging in a larger search that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police believe the kidnapping was an isolated incident involving a small group of individuals and believe there’s no risk to the public.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBC tagKidnapping tagBC Interior tagCariboo tagcache creek tag100 Mile House tagAshcroft tagalleged kidnapping tag100 Mile House RCMP tagAshcroft RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers