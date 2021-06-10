Saskatchewan reports 1 new death, 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back below 80

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its lowest seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 infections in more than seven months as it added one to its death toll on Thursday.

Health officials said on Thursday there were 77 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 47,517. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 79 which is the same figure reported on Nov. 6, 2020.

The latest death was reported in the central east zone — a person in their 70s, according to the provincial government. There have been 553 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

According to the provincial government, 41 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,504.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 101 patients with COVID-19: 82 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 902 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since Nov. 5, 2020, when it was 877.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,213 following 129 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,503 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 882,144 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 845,439 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:49 Saskatchewan tourism hoping for near-normal summer as restrictions set to lift Saskatchewan tourism hoping for near-normal summer as restrictions set to lift

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

Advertisement