Saskatchewan lowers age to 55+ for second COVID-19 vaccine shots

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is lowering the age requirement for some residents of the province to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 10, anyone aged 55 or older, or those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before April 7, are able to receive their second dose.

The age requirement for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at anyone aged 40 and older. The SHA said those residents must pass the minimal interval between doses of 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

Additionally, anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who receive a letter of confirmation are eligible for a second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said it is following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on receiving a different brand for second doses.

Individuals who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose can opt for either the AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose, unless they are contraindicated.

Options are limited for the rest of the week for those seeking AstraZeneca as a second dose.

Only one walk-in clinic — this at Regina’s mâmawêyatitân centre — is offering AstraZeneca on June 10.

On June 11, AstraZeneca is only available at the Estevan walk-in clinics.

Two locations in Regina will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine on June 12 — the drive-thru clinic and the walk-in clinic at the Eastview Community Centre.

Saskatchewan residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for a first dose should be offered the same vaccine for their second dose, the SHA said.

However, the SHA said if the same brand is not readily available or unknown, “another mRNA vaccine can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics

The SHA said there are a number of options for how people can book their vaccination.

Appointments can be booked online at the province’s COVID-19 vaccination site.

Bookings can also be made by contacting 1-833-727-5829 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Drive-thru and walk-in sites are other options. The SHA says any sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine are only for second doses.

Pharmacies are also offering vaccinations; a complete list of those pharmacies, including vaccine brands available, is on the government’s COVID-19 pharmacy site.

The SHA said it is also continuing with its school immunization program throughout June for youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

1:07 Supports in place to help frontline health-care workers: SHA Supports in place to help frontline health-care workers: SHA