Police respond to ‘skydiving incident’ in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say investigators responded to a “skydiving incident” in Innisfil, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
According to officers, the initial call came in through 911 dispatch. A local sky diving club reported they were trying to find one skydiver and that they were concerned for their safety.
Emergency services attended the scene in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.
Police say the investigation is in the very early stages and that officers are on scene collecting information.
More details will be released as they become available.
