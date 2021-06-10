Menu

Crime

Police respond to ‘skydiving incident’ in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:16 pm
Police say a local sky diving club reported they were trying to find one skydiver and that they were concerned for their safety. View image in full screen
Police say a local sky diving club reported they were trying to find one skydiver and that they were concerned for their safety. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say investigators responded to a “skydiving incident” in Innisfil, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, the initial call came in through 911 dispatch. A local sky diving club reported they were trying to find one skydiver and that they were concerned for their safety.

Emergency services attended the scene in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4.

Woman, 63, dead after skydiving incident in eastern Ontario: police

Police say the investigation is in the very early stages and that officers are on scene collecting information.

More details will be released as they become available.

