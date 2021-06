Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police’s homicide unit says it is investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a Fort Erie residence.

Officers say the dead man was located in a home at Mathewson Avenue and Dovercourt Road home around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police have released no further information on the nature of the investigation.

