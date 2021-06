Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 11:38 p.m.

Police said one person was found outside and was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

No suspect description was released.

— More to come.

