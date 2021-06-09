Woman seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto

A woman was seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Wednesday night.
Emergency services responded to a call about reports of a stabbing in the area of Dundas and Victoria streets, near Yonge-Dundas Square at around 7:40 p.m.
Toronto police arrived and found a woman suffering from a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said a suspect was seen fleeing the area, however, there is no description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Trending Stories
Paramedics
7:40 call time
An adult female in serious but non-life threatening condition taken to hospital
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments