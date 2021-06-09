B.C. Muslims say thoughts and prayers are not enough in the wake of London, Ont. attack

Send this page to someone via email

“Shock” and “horror” are the words Yusuf Siraj of the BC Muslim Association uses to describe the attack on a helpless Muslim family in London, Ont.

“In that family, we see our own families, we see our parents, we see ourselves,” he said.

For two years, Siraj has been working to eliminate the hate and hurt caused by Islamophobia.

“Islamophobia — the hatred, irrational hatred of Muslims, discrimination towards Muslims — it is almost as though it’s accepted in Canada at an official level,” Siraj said.

Sadly, he says, racist sentiment towards Muslims exists in this province.

In April, the family of a nine-year-old girl in Surrey spoke out after she was subject to racist slurs at a Superstore from a man allegedly referring to the child as a terrorist.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it happens to you, then you realize that this is real and people do think that way towards you and your culture and it’s not right,” the girl’s father, Mourad Kaoufaoui said.

“You know, if you wear the scarf, it’s your choice.”

1:24 Parents of nine-year-old victim of alleged racist attack in Surrey grocery store speaks out Parents of nine-year-old victim of alleged racist attack in Surrey grocery store speaks out – Apr 15, 2021

Those on the front lines of fighting Islamophobia say incidents of hate can traumatize a person for life.

Siraj encourages non-Muslims to get to know his community.

“Reach out to people, talk to them,” he said. “See that they’re just normal folks, just like you.”

He says in moments like this, it is important to question biases and stereotypes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re good people,” he said. “We’re Canadian just like you.”