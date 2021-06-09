Menu

Crime

1 person injured in shooting northeast of Edmonton; suspect arrested and charged: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 4:13 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said one person has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left a man injured.

RCMP said officers responded to a shooting at a rural home in the Chipman area Monday evening. When officers, a man was found and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was found and arrested a short time later, police said.

READ MORE: 2 brothers facing slew of charges after officer-involved shooting west of Edmonton

Kelly Dawson, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Dawson has been taken into custody and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court Thursday morning.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating shooting incident east of Edmonton Saturday near Wye Road

RCMP said the shooting was not random — the victim and suspect know each other.

The village of Chipman is about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

