1 person injured in shooting northeast of Edmonton; suspect arrested and charged: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said one person has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left a man injured.

RCMP said officers responded to a shooting at a rural home in the Chipman area Monday evening. When officers, a man was found and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was found and arrested a short time later, police said.

READ MORE: 2 brothers facing slew of charges after officer-involved shooting west of Edmonton

Kelly Dawson, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Dawson has been taken into custody and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP investigating shooting incident east of Edmonton Saturday near Wye Road

RCMP said the shooting was not random — the victim and suspect know each other.

The village of Chipman is about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

1:48 Memorial grows for man killed in Edmonton police shooting over the weekend Memorial grows for man killed in Edmonton police shooting over the weekend