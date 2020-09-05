RCMP investigating shooting incident east of Edmonton Saturday near Wye Road

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating an incident east of Edmonton Saturday morning after reports of shots fired.

There was a large police presence in an area near Wye Road and Range Road 224 Saturday morning, about 15 kilometres east of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive.

RCMP said they had no other details to release as of the time of publication, but asked drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

The area has been contained, according to police.

There was also no information released about injuries or suspects when Global News spoke to RCMP Saturday morning.

