Canada

Fire breaks out at mushroom farm east of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 12:06 pm
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. .
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Firefighters responded to a blaze Tuesday morning at a mushroom farm east of Edmonton in Strathcona County.

The fire broke out at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan and south of Highway 16.

A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Search ResultsLocal TimeTuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Search ResultsLocal TimeTuesday, December 24, 2019.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from what appeared to be a collapsed building on the property, but it wasn’t clear what exactly caught fire. Firefighters could be seen working on the fire around 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Crews respond to fire at farm in Parkland County; no injuries reported

Global News has a request into Strathcona County for more information.

The farm grows white, crimini (brown), and portabella mushrooms that are supplied to grocery stores and restaurants across Western Canada.

According to its website, the farm has been owned by Signature Mushrooms since 2014, but has been operating in the area since 1974 and is one of two mushroom farms in Alberta.

The company says it has 40 employees.

A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
A fire at Signature Mushrooms on Range Road 215 near Township Road 530, east of Ardrossan, Alta. in Strathcona County on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

