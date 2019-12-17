Menu

Fire

Crews respond to fire at farm in Parkland County; no injuries reported

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:14 pm
Crews responded to a fire in Parkland County on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Crews responded to a fire in Parkland County on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Credit / Corey Jespersen

Crews from multiple municipalities responded to a fire at a farm west of Edmonton Tuesday morning, at Township Road 532 and Range Road 273.

The call came in at 7:30 a.m., for what was described as a “very visual fire” that commuters could easily see from Highway 16, said Sarah Mate from Parkland County communications.

The structure that caught fire was used for storage of farm equipment and potatoes.

Units from Parkland County, Stony Plain and Devon were all on scene to assist in the fight.

There were no injuries and no danger to the public at any time, Mate said. A herd of cows on the property was also unharmed, she said.

The fire was declared contained at 10:23 a.m.

The building is no longer structurally sound, but firefighters are attempting to salvage equipment and remained on scene Tuesday afternoon fighting hot spots.

The building is no longer structurally sound, according to fire crews.
The building is no longer structurally sound, according to fire crews. Credit / Corey Jespersen

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

