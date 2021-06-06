2 brothers facing slew of charges after officer-involved shooting west of Edmonton

Two men are facing charges following a shooting incident west of Edmonton Saturday that prompted a warning for residents of Parkland County and Enoch to shelter in place.
Police say the two bothers rammed a police vehicle near 218 Street and Stony Plain Road, and then sped away into a rural area west of the city.
The suspect vehicle, being chased by an unmarked police vehicle, drove along Highway 16A, before eventually coming to a stop on Secondary Grid Road 628 near Enoch.
The suspects got out of the vehicle, at which point shots were fired by both the suspects and the police officer on scene.
They got back into the stolen vehicle, sped along Secondary Road 628 before rolling into a ditch, according to police. The brothers then ran to a nearby farmer’s field.
A large police presence was seen in the area Saturday, with officers from both the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP, as well as an RCMP helicopter and ambulances.
The men were eventually located hiding in a wooded area and arrested.
One of the suspects suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to hospital for treatment. The other was taken to hospital as a precaution.
No officers were injured in the incident.
According to Edmonton police, 32-year-old Ryan David Goebel was the driver of the vehicle, and has been charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from a peace officer
- Unsafe transportation of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Theft under $5,000
His 31-year-old brother, Cody Gregory Goebel, was the passenger of the vehicle, and the person injured in the incident. He’s facing the following charges:
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Discharge firearm with intent to evade arrest
- Unsafe transportation of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Breaching conditions of a release order
- Theft under $5,000
Police said further drug-related charges are pending against both brothers.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting has been taken over by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
