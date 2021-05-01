ASIRT investigating police shooting in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being shot by Edmonton police on the north end of the city Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of 125 Street and 147 Avenue after receiving a report of a suicidal man with a firearm inside a home, where a child was also present.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating after teen injured while being arrested by police in south Edmonton

View image in gallery mode Edmonton police said officers shot a man who was carrying a firearm and an edged weapon during a confrontation, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Patrick Hunt, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Edmonton police said officers shot a man who was carrying a firearm and an edged weapon during a confrontation, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Patrick Hunt, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Edmonton police said officers shot a man who was carrying a firearm and an edged weapon during a confrontation, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Patrick Hunt, Courtesy

Police said it was reported that an intoxicated 36-year-old man was exhibiting unpredictable behaviour and making threats of self-harm, while in possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police managed to get the child out of the home safely with the help of a neighbour after securing the area, police said.

A police negotiator was called to the scene to speak with the man in an attempt to encourage him to surrender peacefully, according to police.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigates fatal officer-involved shooting on Alberta First Nation

The man came out of the home with the firearm and an “edged weapon” during the negotiation before going back inside the home, police said.

According to police, after continued negotiation attempts, the man came out of the home again at around 7:20 a.m., when a confrontation happened with police resulting in officers shooting the man.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to hospital, where he remains.

Police said no one else was hurt in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.

0:43 Man killed by Edmonton police had gun, was breaking lifetime firearms ban: ASIRT Man killed by Edmonton police had gun, was breaking lifetime firearms ban: ASIRT – Sep 21, 2020