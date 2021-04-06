Menu

Crime

Police watchdog investigates fatal officer-involved shooting on Alberta First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. File / Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Mountie.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the 24-year-old man was shot Saturday on the O’Chiese First Nation about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Read more: Man killed in officer-involved shooting on Alberta First Nation: RCMP

Investigators say RCMP were called to the reserve after a complaint of a disturbance at a residence.

ASIRT says the individual, who had outstanding warrants, slammed the door on the officers who then returned to their vehicles and waited to obtain judicial authorization to enter the home.

Investigators say video shows the man emerging from the home an hour later carrying an axe.

An axe recovered from the scene of a fatal RCMP shooting on the O’Chiese First Nation April, 3, 2021. View image in full screen
An axe recovered from the scene of a fatal RCMP shooting on the O’Chiese First Nation April, 3, 2021. Courtesy, ASIRT

ASIRT says there was a confrontation that resulted in one officer firing several rounds from his service pistol that hit the man, who fell to the ground and was pronounced dead.

ASIRT’s mandate is to investigate when police are involved in the serious injury or death of anyone, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta crimePolice ShootingASIRTRocky Mountain HouseAlberta rural crimeRCMP ShootingO'Chiese First NationAlberta police shootingAlberta Officer Involved ShootingO'Chiese First Nation shootingO'Chiese First Nation police shooting

