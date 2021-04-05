Menu

Crime

1 person shot as RCMP officers respond to ‘active situation’ in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 10:23 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Residents of the O’Chiese First Nation in central Alberta are being asked to stay indoors as police respond to what they described as an “active threat to the community” on Monday night.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the Mounties have deployed an emergency response team and said one person has been shot in what remains an “active situation.”

Police did not provide details about the shooting or the victim. They said the condition of the victim is unknown.

In a news release, the RCMP said “few details are known at this time,” adding it will provide an update when one is available.

