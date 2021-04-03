Menu

Canada

Man killed in officer-involved shooting on Alberta First Nation: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 5:10 pm
ASIRT is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at O'Chiese First Nation, Alta. View image in full screen
ASIRT is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at O'Chiese First Nation, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the O’Chiese First Nation on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a home on the First Nation at around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived they encountered an individual who was known to them, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Alberta’s police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

After the person went back into the home and closed the door, officers confirmed the individual had outstanding warrants, according to RCMP.

“Police secured the area and began taking the necessary steps to obtain a warrant to enter the home,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a statement. “It was at this time the individual exited the home and a confrontation ensued.”

The confrontation resulted in a 24-year-old man being killed at the scene in an officer-involved shooting, RCMP said. No officers were injured in the incident.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting near Entwistle

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has begun an investigation into the deadly shooting.

O’Chiese First Nation is located about 58 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary' ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary
ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary – Mar 3, 2021
