Suspicious death probe launched after body found near SoHo intersection: London, Ont. police

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public for information after officers say they located the body of a deceased man near an intersection in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The death is being viewed as suspicious, police said, adding they were called to the scene at the southernmost end of Colborne Street, where Colborne and Nelson join next to the former South Street hospital grounds, around 6:50 a.m.

It was there that they located the deceased in the grass to the south of the roadway, police said. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday. The man’s identity has not been released.

Details remain very limited about the investigation, and police say they will remain on scene throughout the day.

View image in full screen Police tape and evidence markers near Colborne and Grey streets, several blocks north from where officers located the body of a deceased male Wednesday morning. The death is being viewed as suspicious. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

Police tape and evidence markers could be seen along Colborne Street as far north as Simcoe Street. The front porch of a townhouse unit near the intersection was also taped off by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police say that more information will be provided “as appropriate” at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Sawyer Bogdan

View image in full screen The front porch of a townhouse unit is taped off by police near Colborne and Simcoe streets, several blocks north from where officers say the body of a deceased male was located Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021. The death is being investigated as suspicious. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL