Health

COVID-19: MLHU to host special downtown vaccine clinic June 10

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 8, 2021 4:12 pm
Citi Plaza in downtown London, Ont. View image in full screen
Citi Plaza in downtown London, Ont. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit will be hosting a one-day, drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic downtown in order to reach those who are unhoused, under-housed or who are not able to attend any of the mass vaccination clinics.

The clinic will be held Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health unit’s Citi Plaza offices at 355 Wellington St.

Read more: COVID-19: 8 cases in London-Middlesex as region marks 2nd day with single-digit increase

No appointments are necessary and preference will be provided to those who cannot attend any of the mass vaccination clinics, the health unit adds. Because of the “drop-in nature of the clinic,” it’s possible the clinic will run out of doses before 4 p.m.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live, what you’re struggling with or what you earn, COVID-19 looks for opportunities to spread. There are a number of factors that put some downtown residents at higher risk, and we want to help remove barriers like transportation, so that as many people as possible can get vaccinated,” said director of environmental health and infectious diseases and city councillor Stephen Turner.

“Our goal has been, and remains, to get vaccine in arms as quickly and as efficiently as we can. The more people who get a dose of vaccine, the better the protection from this virus for all of us.”

The MLHU says based on its previous walk-in vaccine clinic at Citi Plaza, held May 14, “it was clear that there was still a need to reach those who lived downtown.”

The health unit says, at that time, 100 people who live in shelters and other congregate settings got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

