Active COVID-19 infections nearly down to 1K as Saskatchewan adds 2 deaths

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total up to 551 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased were in the 80-plus age group and from the north west and north central zones, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Tuesday there were 90 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 47,517. The seven-day average of new daily infections remained at 97, day-over-day.

According to the provincial government, 94 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,347.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 104 patients with COVID-19: 86 are receiving inpatient care and 18 are in intensive care, including one out-of-province transfer from Manitoba.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,053 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since Nov. 7, 2020, when it was 985.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 45,913 following 177 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,643 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 877,438 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 816,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

