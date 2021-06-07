Saskatchewan lowers age for second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is accelerating the timetable for some residents of the province to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 7, anyone aged 60 or older, or those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before March 29, are now able to receive their second dose.

The age requirement for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District also dropped Monday to anyone aged 40 and older. The SHA said those residents must pass the minimal interval between doses of 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

Additionally, anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who receive a letter of confirmation are eligible for a second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said it is following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on receiving a different brand for second doses.

Individuals who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose can opt for either the AstraZeneca vaccine or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose, unless they are contraindicated.

Saskatchewan residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for a first dose should be offered the same vaccine for their second dose, the SHA said.

However, the SHA said if the same brand is not readily available or unknown, “another mRNA vaccine can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.”

Vaccination clinics

The SHA said there are a number of options for how people can book their vaccination.

Appointments can be booked online at the province’s COVID-19 vaccination site.

Bookings can also be made by contacting 1-833-727-5829 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Drive-thru and walk-in sites are other options. The SHA any sites offering the AstraZeneca vaccine are only for second doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Pharmacies are also offering vaccinations; a complete list of those pharmacies, including vaccine brands available, is on the government’s COVID-19 pharmacy site.

The SHA said it is also continuing with its school immunization program throughout June for youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

2:01 COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak