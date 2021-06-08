RCMP make arrest in sex assault investigation linked to Hamilton bars and restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say an arrest has been made following a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual assaults connected with restaurants and bars in Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara Region.

On June 2, the RCMP arrested 41-year-old Jesse Chiavaroli in Burnaby B.C., on six counts of sexual assault.

Investigators with Hamilton Police say as a result of information from the community, they began an investigation into Chiavaroli, working alongside the OPP and Niagara Regional Police.

Chiavaroli was taken into custody in B.C. and returned to Hamilton for a bail hearing.

Police say he is a former resident of Niagara and Hamilton and worked in the restaurant and bar industry in downtown St. Catharines and Niagara Falls from 2009 to 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Chiavaroli also worked in the hospitality industry in Hamilton from 2015 to 2018.

Police believe there could be more victims.

Victims in Hamilton can report the crimes to Hamilton Police by contacting the sexual assault unit at 905-540-5553 or by filing an online report at hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

In Niagara Region, you can contact Const. Philip Gavin at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009078.

In the communities served by the OPP, victims can reach Const. Martin Hachey at 705-455-4321.

Police say they want all survivors of sexual violence to know that they believe them and we will respect their choice when they report an incident.

Information can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting tips online at crimestoppershamiIton.com.