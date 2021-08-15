SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Sault Ste. Marie

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Sault Ste. Marie . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Sault Ste. Marie . Elections Canada

This riding, which was formed in 1988, encompasses part of the Algoma district and borders the electoral district of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapukasing.

The Liberal Party’s Terry Sheehan won this riding’s seat in 2019, with 39 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Sonny Spina was the runner-up, collecting 13,407 votes. The NDP and Green Party candidates came in third and fourth place.

Historically, the riding has mostly voted Liberal and NDP, but it had the Conservative vote briefly from 2011 to 2015.

Sault Ste. Marie is home to 80,371 residents, 66,668 of whom are registered voters.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Sheehan (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagSault Ste. Marie tagAlgoma-Manitoulin-Kapukasing tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagTerry Sheehan tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers