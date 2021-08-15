Canada election: Sault Ste. Marie

Send this page to someone via email

This riding, which was formed in 1988, encompasses part of the Algoma district and borders the electoral district of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapukasing.

The Liberal Party’s Terry Sheehan won this riding’s seat in 2019, with 39 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Sonny Spina was the runner-up, collecting 13,407 votes. The NDP and Green Party candidates came in third and fourth place.

Historically, the riding has mostly voted Liberal and NDP, but it had the Conservative vote briefly from 2011 to 2015.

Sault Ste. Marie is home to 80,371 residents, 66,668 of whom are registered voters.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Sheehan (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green:

