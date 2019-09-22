Canada election: Sault Ste. Marie

The Sault Ste. Marie riding, which formed in 1988, encompasses part of the Algoma district and borders the electoral district of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapukasing.

The current MP of Sault Ste. Marie is Terry Sheehan of the Liberal Party. Historically, the riding has mostly voted Liberal and NDP, but it had the Conservative vote briefly from 2011 to 2015.

Candidates:

Liberal Party: Terry Sheehan

NDP: Sara McCleary

Conservative Party: Sonny Spina

Green Party: Geo McLean

People’s Party: Amy Zuccato