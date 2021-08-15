Canada election: Toronto—St. Paul’s

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto—St. Paul’s riding is bordered by Ossington Avenue, Winona Drive, Rogers Road and Dufferin Street to the west and Eglinton Avenue West, Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue to the north.

It’s bordered by Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, the Don River, Rosehill Avenue, Jackes Avenue and Yonge Street to the east and the CP Rail corridor (near Dupont Street) to the south.

Toronto—St. Paul’s has been represented with its current name since the 2015 election. Prior to that, it was known as St. Paul’s, dating back to 1935.

Incumbent Liberal Carolyn Bennett won this riding for a second term in 2019. Bennett collected 53.4 per cent of the vote, beating the Conservatives’ Jae Truesdell by 19,561 votes.

Bennett, who had held the previous riding of St. Paul’s from 1997 to 2015, served as the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations under the Liberal government.

Close to 80 per cent of this riding’s population came out to vote in the 2015 election.

Toronto—St. Paul’s is home to 107,900 people and 85,544 registered voters. Immigrants from countries like the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States make up close to 34 per cent of the residents in the area, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Carolyn Bennett (incumbent)