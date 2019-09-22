Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Toronto-St. Paul’s

By Staff Global News

Map of the Toronto-St. Paul's riding.

Elections Canada
The riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s is currently represented by Liberal MP and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, a veteran parliamentarian who was re-elected in the 2015 election. In 2015, Bennett defeated Conservative challenger Marnie MacDougall by more than 16,100 votes (a 28.3 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Hon. Carolyn Bennett (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jae Truesdell
Green: Sarah Climenhaga
NDP: Alok Mukherjee
PPC: John Kellen

The riding is bordered by Ossington Avenue, Winona Drive, Rogers Road and Dufferin Street to the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue to the north, Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, the Don River, Rosehill Avenue, Jackes Avenue and Yonge Street to the east, and the CP Rail corridor (near Dupont Street) to the south.

