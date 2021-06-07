COVID-19: Active cases fall to 27 in Peterborough area; more than 53,000 have been tested

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Monday afternoon as active cases are now below 30.

In its update issued around 4:15 pm., the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — reported 27 active cases, down from 29 reported on Sunday afternoon and 32 on Saturday.

Monday’s case followed five new cases on the weekend — three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

There are now 1,478 cases (15 additional cases since Friday), which make up 96.8 per cent of the 1,526 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant cases surpassed 700 on Sunday and as of Monday are at 707, up from 696 reported on Friday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend or on Monday. The outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care was lifted on Monday morning. That leaves two active outbreaks in the city:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 31 after two staff members tested positive.

Workplace in Peterborough (#11): Declared on May 28. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday:

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled June 15-17 at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

