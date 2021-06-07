Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
June 7 2021 11:54am
05:25

Could the Delta variant put a pause on Ontario’s reopening

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about Ontario’s reopening plan and the possibility of a fourth wave with the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

