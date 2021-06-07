Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Neepawa MJHL hockey team changes its name to Titans

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:27 pm

The Neepawa Natives are no more.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League team revealed it has changed its name to the Neepawa Titans on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a bittersweet day for me,” said Titans general manager Ken Pearson.

“As a player who wore this sweater in the 90’s, It played a big part in my life. It was a special time. However, for a younger generation of fans, and the next chapter in Neepawa’s hockey history this new name is something people will embrace and be proud of. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Neepawa Titans logo. View image in full screen
The Neepawa Titans logo. Neepawa Titans/Supplied

The logo was designed by Brooks Freeman of Virden, Man., and is inspired by Greek mythology, which defines a Titan as “one that is gigantic in size or power.” The colours refer to a field of canola on the horizon, said the team.

Trending Stories

Read more: New name, new season — Edmonton Elks president eager for football fans to return to stands

Story continues below advertisement

The name change comes amid a flurry of professional sports teams rebranding after appropriating Indigenous names and likenesses for decades.

The most recent was the former Edmonton Eskimos, who revealed their new name, the Elks, last week to positive fan response.

The Titans’ counterpart in Morden changed their name to the Morden Bombers late last year, after using the derogatory term “redskins” for more than 25 years.

Click to play video: 'Morden hockey name change' Morden hockey name change
Morden hockey name change – Oct 20, 2020

The team’s logo was also a stereotypical Indigenous man with four feathers in his hair, a replica of the controversial logo of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks.

It is now a large red, white and black ‘B’ logo, keeping the team’s traditional colours.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagWinnipeg Sports tagMJHL tagName Change tagManitoba Junior Hockey League tagMorden Redskins tagNeepawa Natives tagneepawa titans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers