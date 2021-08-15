Canada election: Toronto Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Centre riding encompasses a good portion of Toronto’s downtown, with major border landmarks including the Don River, Rosedale Valley Road, Bloor Street East, The Esplanade and Mill, Yonge and Bay streets

Toronto Centre has had a strong Liberal hold in recent years. The seat was recently won by former TV host Marci Ien in a 2020 byelection.

In 2015, the seat was won by Liberal Bill Morneau, who was also re-elected in 2019. Morneau was the minister of finance. In August 2020, he stepped down, saying he never planned to run in more than two federal elections.

Morneau became the subject of controversy after a report conducted by the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner found that he broke federal ethics rules in the WE Charity scandal.

Liberal Bob Rae held the seat from 2008 until 2013, when he stepped down as MP. Rae was the interim leader of the federal Liberal Party from 2011 to 2013 and the premier of Ontario from 1990 to 1995.

Candidates

Liberal: Marci Ien (incumbent)

Conservative:

NDP:

Green: