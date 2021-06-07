Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ambulance stolen from Kingston General Hospital: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 11:22 am
OPP and Kingston police were able to apprehend the driver of a ambulance allegedly stolen from Kingston General Hospital Sunday. View image in full screen
OPP and Kingston police were able to apprehend the driver of a ambulance allegedly stolen from Kingston General Hospital Sunday. Dominic Christian Owens

A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Kingston hospital.

According to OPP, officers were at Kingston General Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated matter when they received word that an ambulance was stolen from the hospital.

The driver fled the hospital in the stolen Leeds and Grenville Paramedic Service ambulance and drove toward Fort Henry Hill, police say.

Read more: Driver escapes Ottawa ambulance, crashes stolen dumptruck into vehicles on Elgin: police

When an OPP officer attempted to stop the driver, the vehicle continued, police say.

Kingston Police then joined OPP in the pursuit and were able to stop the ambulance and arrest the driver.

A 24 year old male was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, obstruct a peace officer, fail to comply with a release order and fail to comply with undertaking.

