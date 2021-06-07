Man arrested after ambulance stolen from Kingston General Hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing an ambulance from a Kingston hospital.

According to OPP, officers were at Kingston General Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated matter when they received word that an ambulance was stolen from the hospital.

The driver fled the hospital in the stolen Leeds and Grenville Paramedic Service ambulance and drove toward Fort Henry Hill, police say.

When an OPP officer attempted to stop the driver, the vehicle continued, police say.

Kingston Police then joined OPP in the pursuit and were able to stop the ambulance and arrest the driver.

A 24 year old male was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, obstruct a peace officer, fail to comply with a release order and fail to comply with undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

0:12 Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre – May 29, 2020