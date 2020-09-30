Driver collides with lamppost, multiple vehicles on Elgin Street: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters were called Elgin and Queen streets after a vehicle struck several other vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m., according to police, after a vehicle collided with a lamppost. The driver then continued southbound on Elgin Street and struck multiple cars before coming to a stop just north of Laurier Avenue West, police say.

Police did not provide more details about the identity or condition of the driver.

Ottawa Fire Services say they were called to the area after an OC Transpo operator advised firefighters someone was trapped in a vehicle.

Ottawa Fire Services

Firefighters say the collision forced a vehicle’s door shut, but firefighters were able to extricate the driver just after 3 p.m. The driver was then transferred to the care of Ottawa paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics say they transported a 38-year-old man to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre following the crash.

According to paramedics, the man was driving when he was struck by another vehicle. They said he was conscious and alert, but sustained multiple fractures to his upper and lower body.

Elgin was closed briefly following the collision but has since reopened.