Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver collides with lamppost, multiple vehicles on Elgin Street: Ottawa police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Ottawa police were called to Elgin Street Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle driving erratically struck several other vehicles, and a light standard.
Ottawa police were called to Elgin Street Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle driving erratically struck several other vehicles, and a light standard. Global News

Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters were called Elgin and Queen streets after a vehicle struck several other vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m., according to police, after a vehicle collided with a lamppost. The driver then continued southbound on Elgin Street and struck multiple cars before coming to a stop just north of Laurier Avenue West, police say.

Read more: Ottawa police seeking witnesses after fatal west-end collision

Police did not provide more details about the identity or condition of the driver.

Ottawa Fire Services say they were called to the area after an OC Transpo operator advised firefighters someone was trapped in a vehicle.

Trending Stories
Ottawa Fire Services
Ottawa Fire Services. Ottawa Fire Services

Firefighters say the collision forced a vehicle’s door shut, but firefighters were able to extricate the driver just after 3 p.m. The driver was then transferred to the care of Ottawa paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa paramedics say they transported a 38-year-old man to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre following the crash.

According to paramedics, the man was driving when he was struck by another vehicle. They said he was conscious and alert, but sustained multiple fractures to his upper and lower body.

Elgin was closed briefly following the collision but has since reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Crashelgin street Ottawa policeOttawa Elgin street crashOttawa elgin street policeOttawa police crashOttawa police elgin crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers