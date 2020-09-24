Ottawa police seeking witnesses after fatal west-end collision

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says one person has died after a fatal motor vehicle collision in the city’s west end.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Vaughn Side Road, police say.

Ottawa Fire Services said one of the vehicles was found overturned in a ditch.

Firefighters extricated two people from the car, according to a statement.

The incident left one person dead and two others with injuries, an OPS spokesperson said.

No identifying details about the victim or anyone else involved in the incident have yet been released.

OPS investigators are asking to speak with any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who might have been in the area before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222 x 2481, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

