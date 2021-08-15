Canada election: Cypress Hills—Grasslands

Send this page to someone via email

Named after the interprovincial and national parks of the same names, the Cypress Hills—Grasslands riding occupies the southwestern corner of Saskatchewan. The largest community in the riding is the city of Swift Current.

The western boundary runs along the Alberta border and the American border in the south. The riding’s eastern boundary is marked by Willow Bunch Lake, Old Wives Lake, the town of Mortlach, the Thomson and Gordon McKenzie Arms and South Saskatchewan River. The most northern part of the riding includes the Kindersley area.

The riding was created in 1997, amalgamating parts of the old Kindersley—Lloydminster, Moose Jaw—Lake Centre and Swift Current—Maple Creek—Assiniboia ridings.

Voters have always chosen centre-right candidates in this area. First, Lee Morrison from the Reform Party was elected in 1997. He was succeeded by Alliance Party-turned-Conservative member David Anderson after Morrison retired from politics in 2000.

Conservative candidate Jeremy Patzer was elected MP for Cypress Hills—Grasslands in 2019, replacing Anderson, who did not seek re-election.

Candidates

Conservative: Jeremy Patzer (incumbent)