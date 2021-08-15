Canada Election: Battlefords-Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

A rural riding on Saskatchewan’s western border, it encompasses North Battleford, Battleford and the province’s portion of Lloydminster.

The riding is anchored by Highway 16 from Lloydminster to east of North Battleford, stretching as far south as Coleville and as far north as St. Walburg. The riding was virtually unchanged through redistribution.

The riding had a population of 73,506 in the 2016 census, and 24 per cent of people living in the riding are Indigenous, according to the 2016 census.

Conservative Gerry Ritz represented the riding for seventh terms. He stepped down in 2017 and Rosemarie Falk won the by-election with 69.5 per cent of the ballots cast. Falk was then re-elected in the 2019 election.

Candidates

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (Incumbent)

Green: David Kim-Cragg

Liberal: Larry Ingram

NDP: Marcella Pedersen

People’s Party of Canada: Jason MacInnis

