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Canada

‘Something’ led to ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship recalls, minister says

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 6:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What is a ‘lost Canadian’ and why has the government suspended their citizenships?'
What is a ‘lost Canadian’ and why has the government suspended their citizenships?
It's an unpleasant surprise for some would-be Canadians. The immigration department has suspended a number of citizenship certificates for so called “lost Canadians.” Those individuals have received letters, informing them their genealogy records may be incomplete, after they were already approved. Touria Izri has the details.
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Immigration Minister Lena Diab said she told her department to investigate when she became aware that “something” had happened to trigger a wave of citizenship document recalls.

The minister didn’t say during a Tuesday press conference exactly what problem led to an unknown number of people getting emails last week ordering them to surrender their proof of citizenship.

“I have instructed the department the second I found out there was something, I wasn’t sure what it was, to investigate,” Diab said.

“So I can clearly tell you that at this point we are not finalizing any new applications and all applications are being reviewed. Those that are deemed to be OK are being told you’re fine.”

The minister said she is taking the issue very seriously and understands that people are worried about their citizenship status. She said she also recognizes that the issue of who is obtaining proof of citizenship is important to Canadians.

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The department has said the emails went to “a few dozen” people who received citizenship by descent under a new law that allows people born before Dec. 15, 2025, claim Canadian citizenship as long as they have a provable direct ancestor.

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Some of the people affected who had already applied for and received a passport said they have been told they need to surrender those passports as they are no longer valid.

Click to play video: 'Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate '
Immigration lawyer reacts as some “Lost Canadians” told to return citizenship certificate 

All 4,100 successful citizenship claims made under the new law are now being reviewed by the department as part of the investigation.

Some people who were told to surrender their citizenship certificates last week received followup emails over the weekend saying their citizenship had now been confirmed.

Diab was asked twice what specifically led to this review during her press conference.

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The minister said that people who received citizenship proof and moved to Canada still have their status while this review is underway and will be able to continue working.

“We are taking this seriously and we will review it and take the time that we need, ensuring that we will be clear with Canadians,” Diab said.

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