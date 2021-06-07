Menu

4 emergency cooling centres open amid Ottawa heat wave

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 8:59 am
People ride bikes while others look on at the Ottawa River, as a heat warning is in effect for the region with daytime highs of 33 degrees C, in Ottawa on Sunday, June 6, 2021. View image in full screen
People ride bikes while others look on at the Ottawa River, as a heat warning is in effect for the region with daytime highs of 33 degrees C, in Ottawa on Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa is opening up four places for residents to escape the heat on Monday as Environment Canada has the nation’s capital under a heat warning.

The weather agency issued a warning early Monday, its second in as many days.

Daytime highs are expected to hit up to 33 C, with overnight lows dropping to 20 C to 22 C. Humidex values are expected to reach 41.

Read more: Fencing around Kingston’s Breakwater Park comes down after COVID-19 closure ends

The warning includes large parts of Eastern Ontario including the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers. Expect air quality to hit the “high risk category,” the agency said, urging caution for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and anyone working or exercising outdoors.

The heat is expected to last into Tuesday, Environment Canada said.

Kim Ayotte, the city’s general manager of emergency and protective services, said in a memo to council Sunday evening that Ottawa will open four cooling centres from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
Residents in search of a cool setting can visit:

  • Plante Recreation Centre (930 Somerset St. W)
  • Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre (3320 Paul Anka Dr.)
  • Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre (102 Greenview Ave.)
  • Pat Clark Community Centre (4355 Halmont Dr.)
The city may keep these centres open if the heat persists this week.

Residents living in Ottawa Community Housing will see lounges reopened as well as an additional option to beat the heat.

Some Ottawa councillors expressed frustration on Twitter that cooling centres were not open during Sunday’s heat warning, with River Coun. Riley Brockington suggesting he would take the issue to council to implement a more immediate response from the city.

