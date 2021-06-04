SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Fencing around Kingston’s Breakwater Park comes down after COVID-19 closure ends

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted June 4, 2021 4:09 pm
Fencing around Kingston's Breakwater Park has been removed, but fences around the beach at the Gord Edgar Downie Pier will remain up until phase one of Ontario's reopening plan. View image in full screen
Fencing around Kingston's Breakwater Park has been removed, but fences around the beach at the Gord Edgar Downie Pier will remain up until phase one of Ontario's reopening plan. Global News

Something is missing at Kingston’s Breakwater Park. The high metal fencing that once surrounded the waterfront park was quietly removed this week.

The park was locked down earlier this spring over concerns it was attracting too many people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Breakwater Park to reopen after COVID-19 closure, says Kingston mayor

The closure ended a few weeks ago when gaps in the fencing were opened, but city officials wanted to keep most of the fencing in place on the chance the park was ordered closed again.

Now, that seems unlikely.

Still, the fencing around the beach at the Gord Edgar Downie Pier remains up. The beach was closed in early March for the same reasons, but it seems this fencing will most likely be removed in the coming weeks.

“The opening of the beach and the pier at Breakwater Park will coincide with the first stage of the provincial reopening plan provided that KFLA Public Health remains comfortable with that approach,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson.

The first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan is meant to start when 60 per cent of the population is immunized.

Click to play video: 'Ford says waiting on advice from top doctor whether Step 1 reopening can start sooner' Ford says waiting on advice from top doctor whether Step 1 reopening can start sooner
Ford says waiting on advice from top doctor whether Step 1 reopening can start sooner
