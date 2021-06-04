Fencing around Kingston’s Breakwater Park comes down after COVID-19 closure ends

Send this page to someone via email

Something is missing at Kingston’s Breakwater Park. The high metal fencing that once surrounded the waterfront park was quietly removed this week.

The park was locked down earlier this spring over concerns it was attracting too many people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure ended a few weeks ago when gaps in the fencing were opened, but city officials wanted to keep most of the fencing in place on the chance the park was ordered closed again.

Now, that seems unlikely.

Still, the fencing around the beach at the Gord Edgar Downie Pier remains up. The beach was closed in early March for the same reasons, but it seems this fencing will most likely be removed in the coming weeks.

“The opening of the beach and the pier at Breakwater Park will coincide with the first stage of the provincial reopening plan provided that KFLA Public Health remains comfortable with that approach,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson.

The first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan is meant to start when 60 per cent of the population is immunized.

