Breakwater Park to reopen after COVID-19 closure, says Kingston mayor

Breakwater Park is set to reopen Tuesday after weeks of being closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson plans to reopen the park at 4 p.m.

The park was originally closed for a 10-day period on April 9, but the local emergency order that closed the popular location across from Kingston General Hospital was later extended until Tuesday.

The closure came after groups of people gathered at the park the same day a large COVID-19 outbreak was declared at nearby Queen’s University.

While the park will reopen for foot traffic once again, the mayor says the beach and Gord Downie Pier will remain closed for the time being.

Still, the mayor says some fencing will remain in case the city has to close the park again.

2:43 Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district – Apr 9, 2021