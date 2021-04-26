Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Breakwater Park to reopen after COVID-19 closure, says Kingston mayor

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 4:12 pm
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says the park will once again open for foot traffic Tuesday at 4 p.m., but the beach will remain closed. View image in full screen
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says the park will once again open for foot traffic Tuesday at 4 p.m., but the beach will remain closed. Kayla Karim/Global News

Breakwater Park is set to reopen Tuesday after weeks of being closed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson plans to reopen the park at 4 p.m.

The park was originally closed for a 10-day period on April 9, but the local emergency order that closed the popular location across from Kingston General Hospital was later extended until Tuesday.

Read more: Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district

The closure came after groups of people gathered at the park the same day a large COVID-19 outbreak was declared at nearby Queen’s University.

Trending Stories

While the park will reopen for foot traffic once again, the mayor says the beach and Gord Downie Pier will remain closed for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the mayor says some fencing will remain in case the city has to close the park again.

Click to play video: 'Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district' Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district
Kingston’s Breakwater Park to close due to COVID-19 outbreak in university district – Apr 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCovid 19 kingstonBreakwater ParkBreakwater park closed KingstonKingston breakwaterBreakwater Park KingstonCOVID-19 Breakwater park closed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers