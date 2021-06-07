SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 7

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 10:15 am
Click to play video: '52% of Canadians feeling post-pandemic anxiety: study' 52% of Canadians feeling post-pandemic anxiety: study
WATCH ABOVE: With vaccines rolling out in full swing and reopening plans in place, Canadians are finally seeing light at the end of the Covid tunnel. But as that light grows stronger, so are people’s anxieties about navigating the new normal. Global’s Sharmeen Somani reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

COVID-19: More Ontarians can book 2nd vaccine shot through provincial system

More Ontarians are eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial system today.

Those aged 70 and older, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, can now book their second shot on the province’s website or through its phone line.

Read more: COVID-19: More Ontarians can book 2nd vaccine shot through provincial system

Ontario reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 525 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as case counts continue to trend downward marking the eighth day in a row it’s below 1,000. The provincial total now stands at 536,607.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s 663 and marks the lowest daily case count since late September. On Saturday, 744 new cases were recorded, 914 on Friday and 870 on Thursday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,869 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Read more: Ontario reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of those:

  • 114 were in Toronto
  • 95 were in Peel Region
  • 34 were in York Region
  • 40 were in Durham Region
  • 26 were in Halton Region

This story will be updated throughout the day.

With files from The Canadian Press

