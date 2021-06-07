COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

COVID-19: More Ontarians can book 2nd vaccine shot through provincial system

More Ontarians are eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial system today.

Those aged 70 and older, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, can now book their second shot on the province’s website or through its phone line.

Ontario reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 525 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as case counts continue to trend downward marking the eighth day in a row it’s below 1,000. The provincial total now stands at 536,607.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s 663 and marks the lowest daily case count since late September. On Saturday, 744 new cases were recorded, 914 on Friday and 870 on Thursday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,869 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Of those:

114 were in Toronto

95 were in Peel Region

34 were in York Region

40 were in Durham Region

26 were in Halton Region

This story will be updated throughout the day.

—With files from The Canadian Press