COVID-19: N.S. reports 12 new cases, 32 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Sunday.

And for the first time since mid-April, Nova Scotia Health reported no potential public exposure notices on Saturday night.

However, Sunday night saw a number of exposures released by Public Health, including two grocery stores in Halifax and Glace Bay, as well as several Halifax Transit routes.

ALERT: No potential COVID-19 exposure notices today (Saturday). Well done Nova Scotia! Keep up the good work under Phase 1 of the reopening plan. https://t.co/O35FXhpH65 pic.twitter.com/o5CdIXCyhx — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) June 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development reported one case each connected to Graham Creighton Junior High in Dartmouth, as well as Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Dartmouth campus).

The schools, which only resumed in-person classes last Thursday, will be closed until this Thursday to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning. Students will learn form home during the closure.

“There remains a low level of COVID-19 activity in Halifax-area communities,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“It isn’t unusual to see sporadic school cases connected to community exposure. In consultation with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, there are established protocols for closing and opening schools and schools remain safe places for students and staff.”

Public Health will be in touch with any close contacts. Meanwhile, they’re recommending all students and staff at those schools be tested for COVID-19 whether or not they have symptoms. However, they will not have to self-isolate while waiting for results, unless they are identified as close contacts or have symptoms.

New cases

Seven of the new cases are in Central Zone, six of which are close contacts of previously-reported cases and one is under investigation.

Three of the new cases are in Eastern zone, two of which are close contacts and one is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining two cases are in Northern Zone, and both are related to travel.

The province notes there is “limited community spread” in Central Zone, and the other zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

As of Sunday, there are 204 active cases, with 20 people in hospital, including six in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,316 tests on Saturday.