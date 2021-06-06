Calgary police investigating early morning stabbing in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital following an early morning stabbing in Calgary’s northeast community of Falconridge.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. on Sunday at around 5 a.m. for reports that a person was stabbed.

EMS transported one man in his 20s to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

