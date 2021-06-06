Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating early morning stabbing in northeast

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted June 6, 2021 8:48 am
Calgary police were called to the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. around 5 a.m. Sunday after reports a person had been stabbed.
Calgary police were called to the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. around 5 a.m. Sunday after reports a person had been stabbed. Jackie Wilson / Global News

One man is in hospital following an early morning stabbing in Calgary’s northeast community of Falconridge.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. on Sunday at around 5 a.m. for reports that a person was stabbed.

EMS transported one man in his 20s to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Calgary police seek man wanted for assault after unprovoked attack on father and son

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

