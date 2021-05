Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot in Forest Lawn on Tuesday is “refusing to provide further information” to Calgary police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of 44 Street S.E. at around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the abdomen after “some sort of altercation,” noting he is in hospital in stable condition.

If you witnessed the incident, call police at 403-266-1234.

